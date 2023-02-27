Viral Video: Fearing falling of ceiling, employees wear 'helmets' in UP govt office | Twitter

Baghpat: The dilapidated condition of a building of the state power department in Baraut town has forced over 40 employees including engineers, clerks, and contractual workers, to wear helmets while working inside the building.

"We wear helmets to protect ourselves as we do not know when the plaster from the ceiling will fall and hurt us. There have been incidents in the past when workers were injured. Although no major accident has happened, it is too risky," said a computer operator.

"The situation gets worse during rainy season as cracks have appeared in the roof and rainwater keeps dripping," the employees said adding that "a tragedy is waiting to happen."

After a video of the workers wearing helmets while working went viral on social media over the weekend, District Magistrate of Baghpat, Raj Kamal Yadav, took cognisance and said that a letter is being sent to the MD PVVNL, the west UP discom of UP Power Corporation Ltd, to address the matter on priority.

"This is a serious matter. It is dangerous to work in such old and decrepit buildings. An inquiry report has been sought from the superintendent engineer of the discom in this regard. We will also correspond with senior officials of the power corporation regarding shifting the office to a new building," the District Magistrate said.