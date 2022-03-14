Mumbai: Traffic cops ask private vehicles to remove 'Police' sticker

A circular issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police on Monday has asked all the private vehicle owners, who have the 'Police' sticker stuck on their vehicles, to get it removed. This action was initiated after it came to notice following numerous complaints that these vehicles have the sticker on to avoid waiting/checking at check posts. The act not only is illegal, but also malign the name of the police force. The circular asks all police inspectors to check the vehicles of their subordinates and ensure that the stickers are removed off the private vehicles.



Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:24 PM IST