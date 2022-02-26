Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar welcomes Indians evacuated from Ukraine after Air India's first flight lands at CSMIA, distributes free food and water

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday welcomed 219 Indian evacuees from Ukraine who landed at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening from Bucharest, Romania.

The mayor before welcoming the evacuees took a stock of the resources made available for the evacuees at the airport.

Before landing Ms Pednekar said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will provide free services to all the students returning today.

The students shall also be provided free Covid testing, vaccines, food and all other facilities, the mayor added.

Operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft, the AI chartered flight touched down at the Mumbai airport at 7.50 pm.

Union minister Piyush Goyal was at the airport to receive the Indian nationals returning from war-hit Ukraine.

The evacuation flight had left from Mumbai for Bucharest at 3.38 am and landed there around 10.45 am Indian Standard Time.

Indian nationals who reached the Ukraine-Romania border and Ukraine-Hungary border by road were taken to Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, by Indian government officials so that they could be evacuated.

The first evacuation flight AI1944 departed from Bucharest at 1.55 PM (Indian Standard Time) with 219 Indians.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:06 PM IST