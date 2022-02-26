Mumbai: BMC to provide free services to all students returning from Ukraine today, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar

As Air India's first flight carrying Indian students will be landing at Mumbai Airport from Ukraine amid Russian invasion, Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will provide free services to all the students returning today.

The students shall also be provided free Covid testing, vaccines, food and all other facilities, the mayor added.

"Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will provide free services to all the students returning from Ukraine today. We will provide them free Covid testing, vaccines, food and all other facilities," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

First Air India flight, AIC-1944, from Bucharest in Romania carrying 219 Indian evacuees, is expected to land in Mumbai between 8 pm and 9 pm.

The Air India flight had departed from Mumbai at 3.38 am on Saturday and landed in Bucharest at around 10.45 am (IST). From Bucharest it departed for the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 1.55 pm (IST). According to a statement from CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport), the first flight with Indian evacuees from Ukraine is expected to arrive from Bucharest at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the CSMIA said it will be extending its full support to the evacuation of the stranded Indian nationals who are arriving in Mumbai.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will provide free services to all the students returning from Ukraine today. We will provide them free Covid testing, vaccines, food and all other facilities: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/crjZ19tGpk — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

The private airport operator said it has fenced in a special area at the facility for the arriving passengers to sit and will also provide them with free Wi-Fi codes, distribute food and water bottles.

They will also be provided with any guidance or medical assistance if required at the time of arrival, it said.

A special corridor has been blocked for the arriving passengers, CSMIA said, adding as per the guidelines laid down by the government, the Airport Health Organization (APHO) team at the facility will be conducting mandatory temperature checks.

These passengers would be able to leave the airport post-testing negative.

Advertisement

ALSO READ First batch of Ukraine evacuees reaching today; Mumbai airport gears up

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 08:11 PM IST