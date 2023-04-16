Mumbai: Matunga cop rescues 16-year-old missing girl; saved 165 kids in his 36-year career |

Mumbai: Baburao Krishna Khambe, a 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Matunga police station, rescued a 16-year-old missing girl earlier this week. This was Khambe’s 165th case of rescuing minor children in his 36-year service. In the police force, he is known for reuniting missing kids with their kin, irrespective of their location in India.

In the most recent case, when the girl’s father lodged a missing person complaint, the case was automatically entrusted to Khambe. It was difficult to trace the teen as she didn’t have a mobile phone. “With inputs from friends and family, we found out about her relationship with a boy in Gujarat. She didn’t want to live with her parents so she moved in with distant relatives in Surat,” said Khambe. She was reunited with her family after a counselling session.

Khambe recalled his first case of tracing a missing child

“The feeling of satisfaction of reuniting kids – lost, runaways or kidnapped – with their families keeps me going,” said Khambe, recalling that his first case was of a child who went missing from Kidwai Marg (Sewree). He was then posted at RAK Marg police station and the child was found at a children’s home in Bhiwandi after months of search. “It was a rainy day, and we brought the child to the mother but they didn’t recognise each other. Only after hearing the mother’s voice, the child jumped from my arms and ran to her, hugged her,” he recalled.

During the Covid lockdown, Khambe was posted at Matunga police station and found a 10-year-old boy wandering around. Small talk with him revealed he was from Mysore. The police there were contacted but they didn’t have a team to send. “I considered exposing myself to the virus and took a train to Bengaluru, and then a private vehicle to drop the child to his parents. They seemed at a loss of words to thank me,” Khambe said.

About Khambe's glorious career and commitment for job

All set to retire from the force in June, Khambe has served at police stations in Naigaon, Yellow Gate, Bhoiwada, Vikhroli, Special Branch, RAK Marg, Navghar and Matunga. After retirement, he plans to leave for his village in Kolhapur and lead a quiet life with his family. “I have told my officers to call me if they need my assistance. I will be available 24X7,” he said.