Mumbai: SoBo journalism student accuses real-estate agent of rape

A 24-year-old Cuffe Parade-based journalism student has approached police alleging that a real-estate agent assaulted and raped her after taking her to a hotel and mixing intoxicants in her drink.

According to the police, the incident happened in the early hours of Friday. The accused is identified as Prashant Pandey, a resident of Colaba.

The woman told the police that she came to Mumbai in December 2022 and was looking for an apartment in south Mumbai, near her college. She met Pandey the same month and he soon started bombarding her with messages and phone calls. She added that Pandey showed up outside her building and college a number of times despite being told not to. On the day of the incident, Pandey called the woman to a place in Colaba saying that it was an emergency.

Pandey mixed a narcotic substance in her drink

He took her to a local Colaba-based hotel and mixed a narcotic substance in her drink after which she lost consciousness.

tWhile she was in the semi-conscious state, he started molesting her and asked for sexual favours. Upon refusing, he assaulted her.

The woman told the police that Pandey kicked her and smashed her mobile phone. After she regained consciousness, he showed her a video he took of him raping and molesting her.

Later he threatened her that he would leak the video if she revealed the incident to anyone. Pandey is currently absconding, the police said. A case has been filed against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.