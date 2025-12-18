Mumbai: Massive Traffic Jam On Western Expressway Highway Between Bandra & Andheri

Chakan Industrialists, Residents To Stage Protest March On October 9 Over Traffic Chaos | Representative Image

Mumbai: A massive traffic jam was witnessed on Mumbai's Western Expressway between Bandra and Andheri on Thursday, December 18. A video shared by Saam.tv showed long queues of vehicles stuck on the highway between Bandra, Kherwadi, Vakola, Vile Parle, and Andheri since last one and half hour.

According to the latest Google Maps data, multiple red traffic indicators are visible along the Western Express Highway, signalling severe congestion. The travel time between Bandra and Andheri has increased to nearly 50 minutes, which usually takes about 35 minutes.

Ambulance Stuck In Jam-Packed Traffic

A user on X posted a video seeking help after an ambulance remained stuck in traffic for about 15 minutes near Vakola while heading toward Santacruz.