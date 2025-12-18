 Mumbai: Massive Traffic Jam On Western Expressway Highway Between Bandra & Andheri
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Massive Traffic Jam On Western Expressway Highway Between Bandra & Andheri

Mumbai: Massive Traffic Jam On Western Expressway Highway Between Bandra & Andheri

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on Mumbai's Western Expressway between Bandra and Andheri on Thursday, December 18. A video shared online showed long queues of vehicles stuck on the highway between Bandra, Kherwadi, Vakola, Vile Parle, and Andheri.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Chakan Industrialists, Residents To Stage Protest March On October 9 Over Traffic Chaos | Representative Image

Mumbai: A massive traffic jam was witnessed on Mumbai's Western Expressway between Bandra and Andheri on Thursday, December 18. A video shared by Saam.tv showed long queues of vehicles stuck on the highway between Bandra, Kherwadi, Vakola, Vile Parle, and Andheri since last one and half hour.

According to the latest Google Maps data, multiple red traffic indicators are visible along the Western Express Highway, signalling severe congestion. The travel time between Bandra and Andheri has increased to nearly 50 minutes, which usually takes about 35 minutes.

Ambulance Stuck In Jam-Packed Traffic

A user on X posted a video seeking help after an ambulance remained stuck in traffic for about 15 minutes near Vakola while heading toward Santacruz.

FPJ Shorts
NCP Minister Manikrao Kokate Resigns After Conviction In Government Flat Allotment Forgery Case
NCP Minister Manikrao Kokate Resigns After Conviction In Government Flat Allotment Forgery Case
CCI To Probe If IndiGo Abused Its Dominant Market Position During Operational Crisis, CEO Pieter Elbers Announces Three-Staged Plan To Move Airline Forward
CCI To Probe If IndiGo Abused Its Dominant Market Position During Operational Crisis, CEO Pieter Elbers Announces Three-Staged Plan To Move Airline Forward
BNCMC–MCED Skill Development Programme Sees Strong Response From Women, Boosting Employability And Self-Entrepreneurship In Bhiwandi
BNCMC–MCED Skill Development Programme Sees Strong Response From Women, Boosting Employability And Self-Entrepreneurship In Bhiwandi
TMC Elections 2026: Thane Civic Body Removes Over 3,700 Unauthorized Banners And Posters After Model Code Comes Into Force
TMC Elections 2026: Thane Civic Body Removes Over 3,700 Unauthorized Banners And Posters After Model Code Comes Into Force

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCP Minister Manikrao Kokate Resigns After Conviction In Government Flat Allotment Forgery Case

NCP Minister Manikrao Kokate Resigns After Conviction In Government Flat Allotment Forgery Case

BNCMC–MCED Skill Development Programme Sees Strong Response From Women, Boosting Employability And...

BNCMC–MCED Skill Development Programme Sees Strong Response From Women, Boosting Employability And...

TMC Elections 2026: Thane Civic Body Removes Over 3,700 Unauthorized Banners And Posters After Model...

TMC Elections 2026: Thane Civic Body Removes Over 3,700 Unauthorized Banners And Posters After Model...

CBI Nabs Proclaimed Offender In 2013 Bank Fraud Case Of ₹17 Crore

CBI Nabs Proclaimed Offender In 2013 Bank Fraud Case Of ₹17 Crore

Sunburn Festival 2025 In Mumbai: Things To Carry & What To Avoid For Asia's Biggest EDM Concert At...

Sunburn Festival 2025 In Mumbai: Things To Carry & What To Avoid For Asia's Biggest EDM Concert At...