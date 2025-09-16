Mumbai: Massive Traffic Jam on Coastal Road Southbound | VIDEO | X|@rumeh

Mumbai: The city witnessed a massive traffic jam on the Coastal Road on Tuesday morning, causing major inconvenience to commuters in the southbound direction. Vehicles were seen in a bumper-to-bumper situation, leading to severe congestion along the stretch.

A commuter took to the social media platform X to highlight the issue, stating: "Mumbai coastal road southbound bumper to bumper traffic; we need a solution for this." The post quickly gained attention, prompting a response from Mumbai Police, who assured citizens: "We have informed the Tardeo Traffic Division for the necessary action."

Mumbai coastal road southbound bumper to bumper traffic; We need a solution for this @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/A6Dp0bksts — Ruchi (@rumeh) September 16, 2025

We have informed Tardeo Traffic Division for the necessary action. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 16, 2025

The Coastal Road is a key route for daily commuters in Mumbai, serving as one of the main thoroughfares connecting the city’s southern and western areas. Such jams not only affect travel time but also add to the stress of daily travel.

Civic authorities and traffic management teams are expected to assess the cause of the congestion and implement measures to prevent similar situations in the future.

Mumbai Coastal Road Already Dirty: People Spit & Litter Just A Month After Opening

In another incident from Mumbai Coastal Road, Barely a month after its grand opening, Mumbai’s newly inaugurated Coastal Road promenade is already grappling with issues of spitting and littering, raising concerns about public hygiene and civic discipline.

Stretching 7.5 km from Marine Lines to Worli, the promenade was designed as a scenic retreat with jogging paths, cycling tracks, and waterfront views. It quickly became a popular destination for both locals and tourists. However, the shine of this new public space is now being marred by a lack of civic responsibility.

Ah yes, the Mumbai Coastal Road promenade just opened—and we’ve already begun testing how fast we can ruin it. Civic sense, what’s that?#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/idEE7hLnZu — Arpit B (@BatriArpit) September 11, 2025

Social media users have not held back in expressing their disappointment. One Instagram user sarcastically commented,

“Ah, yes, the Mumbai Coastal Road promenade just opened, and we’ve already begun testing how fast we can ruin it. Civic sense, what’s that?”

This sentiment is echoed by many, who are now demanding stricter rules and enforcement. Several citizens have called for bans on pan masala and gutka, products frequently linked to spitting in public spaces.

One frustrated user posted:

“Get CCTV footage, track them down and start caning and penalising like Singapore. The only way to discipline our people.”

Another echoed the same demand:

“Stop selling pan masala, gutkha, and tambaku. Public spaces should not be devalued like this.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/