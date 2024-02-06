Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out On 2nd Floor Of Building In Kamathipura Near Grant Road; Visuals Surface

Massive Fire Breaks Out On 2nd Floor Of Building In Kamathipura Near Grant Road | FPJ | Twitter

Mumbai: A massive fire has erupted on the second floor of a building in Mumbai's Kamathipura on Tuesday. There are reports that the fire broke out at the building located in the street number 3 of Mumbai's famous Kamathipura area which is situated near Grant Road Station. Around five to six fire brigades have rushed to the spot to douse the fire and there are no reports of injuries in the fire incident so far.

Residents evacuated the building on time

The fire erupted at Building No. 36/38 in the 3rd lane of Kamathipura near Grant Road in South Mumbai. There are no reports of casualties or injuries in the fire incident. Luckily, all the residents of the building were safely evacuated as soon as the fire broke out and the people left the building before the fire turned massive.

Fire department is currently dousing the fire

The Mumbai Fire Department said that the fire broke out on the second floor of a building and they are attempting to control the fire in the area. The news agency ANI has reported, "Fire broke out in street number 3 of Kamathipur area in Grant Road area of Mumbai. The fire broke out on the second floor of a building. Five fire brigade vehicles reached the spot. No one has been reported injured in the fire incident yet: Mumbai Fire Department."

Fire at Lakda Bazar in Kamathipura

Earlier, a massive blaze erupted at the famous timber market which is also known as Lakda Bazar in Kamathipura on the intervening night of Thursday (January 25) and Friday (January 26). After a long struggle of 18 hours, the Fire Department finally succeeded in controlling the fire. The major fire erupted at a seven-storey building which left behind a trail of death and destruction.

The fire claimed the life of a 50-year-old man and around 600 shops were gutted in the fire and were reduced to ashes due to the massive fire. The exact cause of fire has not been determined yet, however, it is being claimed that the fire was an act of sabotage carried out by a few builders.