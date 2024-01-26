Mumbai Fire: 1 Charred To Death As Massive Blaze Erupts At Delhi Darbar Restaurant In Kamathipura; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at the Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar restaurant in Mumbai's Kamathipura area near Grant Road, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, ANI reported citing officials. According to the Mumbai Fire Service, four teams of fire tenders were rushed to the spot late at night. The incident reportedly took place at 2 am claiming the life of one person.

Visuals of the massive blaze have surfaced on the internet which show huge flames coming out of the structure. Firefighting officials can be seen engaged into efforts to douse off the blaze.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a restaurant in Kamathipura, Grant Road at 2 am. Four fire tenders are on the spot. No injuries reported so far: Mumbai Fire Service pic.twitter.com/Pi2ZhWQTwL — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

The fire is confined to electric wiring, stock of wood and stock of chemicals in ground & ground plus upper one and partly upper two floored structure, reported the Mumbai Fire Department. An unknown man was found charred to death in the bathroom of the premises. His body was shifted to the JJ Hospital swiftly.

Another Fire Incident Reported Yesterday

In another fire incident that took place in city's Santacruz west area, a 45-year-old woman lost her life, while another was feared trapped in the Dheeraj Heritage building. The tragic incident took place on Thursday evening around 5 pm.

The blaze erupted in the basement parking lot of the six-story structure near Milan Subway, emitting thick smoke visible from a distance. Mumbai Fire Brigade and police swiftly responded, gaining control on the fire by 7.30 pm.

According to the fire brigade, two small lines are currently in operation to control the blaze. A total of seven fire engines, five jumbo tankers, one breathing apparatus van, one water quick response vehicle, and an ambulance has been deployed to manage the situation.

1 Woman Dead In Blaze

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Tara C. Waghela, was declared dead on arrival at R. N. Cooper Hospital. The cause of the fire remains unknown and cooling operations were continued till late in the night yesterday.