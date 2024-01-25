Mumbai Fire: 45-Year-Old Woman Dead In Massive Blaze At SV Road In Santacruz (VIDEO)

In a distressing incident, a fire erupted at Dheeraj Heritage, in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Thursday killing one woman. The fire broke out at the establishment located on SV Road near Milan Subway, Santacruz West at about 5:08 pm.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said the fire was confined to the parking area in the basement of the seven-story structure. According to locals, there are concerns that two women were trapped in the premises.

As per the visuals, several locals gathered at the area as the structure engulfed in the fire. Flames erupted as the fire continued to fan.

According to the fire brigade, two small lines are currently in operation to control the blaze. A total of seven fire engines, five jumbo tankers, one breathing apparatus van, one water quick response vehicle, and an ambulance has been deployed to manage the situation.

According to authorities, a 45-year-old woman was declared brought dead at by Cooper Hospital's doctors.

Efforts are underway to contain the fire and rescue any potential victims within the structure.

This is a developing story.