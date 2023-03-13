Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Malad slum, loud explosions heard; visuals surface

e-Paper Get App
In the videos, loud explosions can also be heard from the site, along with heavy black smoke that is billowing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
A major fire broke out in Malad East's Appapada area on Monday. Quite a few visuals have surfaced on the micro-blogging website Twitter. In the videos, loud explosions can also be heard from the site, along with heavy black smoke that is billowing.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

This is the second such incident of the day in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, a massive fire erupted in Oshiwara, where it engulfed a wooden furniture godown. There were no casualties reported in that fire.

