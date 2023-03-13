Mumbai: Massive fire engulfs famed Jogeshwari furniture market

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 13, 2023

As per initial reports,150 to 200 wooden furniture were engulfed in the blaze

At least 12 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, ambulances, and senior Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot.

As per preliminary information, the fire was reported at 11 am.

The visuals showed a thick black smoke eminating from the burning structure.

The market, sells old, new, wooden and metal, refurbished or custom-made furniture

It is a popular destination for residential or commercial consumers looking to decorate their homes or offices, with even foreigners dropping in on occasion for antique pieces.

The cause of the blaze or the damage caused is not known and the fire-fighting operations are underway, said the BMC Disaster Control.

No injuries were reported in the blaze

