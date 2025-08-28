 Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Urges Rapid Slum Rehabilitation, Highlights Project Delays In City
The Bombay High Court urged the Slum Rehabilitation Authority to expedite slum rehabilitation projects, emphasising that delays jeopardise housing objectives for slum residents. A Division Bench reviewed cases related to this initiative in Vile Parle.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Urges Rapid Slum Rehabilitation, Highlights Project Delays In City | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court highlighted worries regarding the slow progress of slum rehabilitation projects and instructed the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to accelerate the execution of projects as envisioned in the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme.

The Court stressed that any disruption to the statutory procedure threatens the scheme's objective, which is to ensure housing for slum residents. A Division Bench, consisting of Justice G. S. Kulkarni and Justice Arif S. Doctor, examined cases concerning a slum rehabilitation initiative in Vile Parle.

Petitioners asserted that even after obtaining required approvals, the project was hindered by objections from competing developers and political meddling. They requested the release of commencement certificates and the implementation of eviction orders to avoid interference from third parties.

The Court emphasized that slum rehabilitation has a welfare aim, focusing on providing secure housing and adequate living conditions for those in slums. It condemned the responsible authorities for failing to fulfill their duties and favoring developers, resulting in delays in the project. The Court emphasized that the petitioner’s plan for the site’s redevelopment was approved, and legitimate Letters of Intent (LOI) and Intent of Approval (IOA) were issued, which were endorsed by higher courts according to a report by Live Law.

It emphasized that Respondent No. 2, in its role as a statutory authority, did not fulfill its responsibilities to promote the slum rehabilitation scheme efficiently. The Court expressed concern over a scenario where a statutory authority fails to fulfill its responsibilities because of outside pressures, compromising the aims of the statute.

Consequently, it instructed the authorities to complete essential documentation within six weeks, provide the commencement certificate for the rehabilitation aspect, and implement eviction orders to enable project advancement. This decision highlights the importance of legal adherence in slum redevelopment programs.

