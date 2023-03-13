Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Oshiwara furniture market in Jogeshwari West; no casualty reported

Twitter

Mumbai : A massive fire broke out in the Oshiwara furniture market at Jogeshwari West on Monday morning.

More than 200 shops have reported to be gutted in the fire. No casualties have been reported in the incident. After firefighting operations of more than six hours the fire brigade extinguished the flames by 5.30 pm.

The incident took place at a furniture godown on Relief road in Ghas compound at 11 am. Since there is a petrol pump on the opposite road the fire was declared at level III (major fire) by the Mumbai fire brigade. The fire officials along with the Mumbai police and K west ward officials rushed to the spot. Ten fire engines, six jumbo tankers were used to douse the fire. Deputy chief fire officer along with divisional fire officials were on the spot to monitor the operations.

Fire incidents are frequent here, says a local resident

Mansoor Darvesh, a local resident and activist said, " Fire incidents are frequent at this place. Several workers from other states work in the furniture godown. I saw the fire from the balcony of my house in the morning and rushed to the spot. Some of the shop owners pulled out whatever things they could and brought it on the road. The workers ran out of the godowns and saved their lives. During the first half an hour only 2-3 fire tenders could reach the spot."

Raju Pednekar, former corporator from Jogeshwari said, "The fire originated from the garbage lying in the nearby nullah in the market. Several godowns have been gutted in the fire."

Road closed, BEST bus routes diverted

Meanwhile the road was closed for the traffic and BEST bus routes were diverted via Behram Baug link road.

"Fire is confined to 150 to 200 wooden furniture shops. Since it is a wooden market it took time to completely douse the flames. We could cover the fire from all sides at 4.34," said the fire official. The fire brigade is yet to ascertain the reason behind the fire.