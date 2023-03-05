Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in building in Santacruz East; visuals surface | Screengrab

A massive fire broke out in a building the Golibar locality in Santacruz East on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at around 7 am.

As per initial reports, the fire was caused due to a short circuit. The blaze was extinguished at 7.40 am.

Fire breaks out at Shri Ram College in Bhandup West

In a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at Shri Ram College of Commerce and Science in Bhandup West on Sunday morning.

According to the officials, upon receiving the information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting efforts were taken up.

As per initial reports, no one has been injured in the incident so far.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.