Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Shri Ram College in Bhandup West; visuals surface | Screengrab

A massive fire broke out at Shri Ram College of Commerce and Science in Bhandup West on Sunday morning.

According to the officials, upon receiving the information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting efforts were taken up.

As per initial reports, no one has been injured in the incident so far, the fire department added.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Fire breaks out in Santacruz

Earlier on Thursday evening, two people were injured after a fire broke out in four shops in a building at Santacruz West.

The injured Lokesh Sharma, 45, and Chandrakant Saha, 76, were admitted to a nearby hospital, said a civic official.

The incident occurred at 5 pm in shops located on the ground plus three-storey building near Asha Parekh hospital.

The officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) along with the local ward office and Mumbai police immediately rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.