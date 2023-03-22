Mumbai: March 21 receives highest single-day rainfall in month in 17 years | PTI

Mumbai received 16.6 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, the highest in a day in March since 2006, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The Santacruz observatory had recorded 11.9 mm of rainfall on March 10, 2006, said IMD, Mumbai scientist, Sushma Nair.

Highest single-day rainfall recorded in the last 17 years

"It (Tuesday) was the highest single-day rainfall recorded in the last 17 years," Nair said. In 1918, the Colaba observatory recorded the highest single-day rainfall ever in March in the city, measuring 34.3 mm.

Rains in March are extremely unusual in Mumbai. The spell was caused by a westerly wind and moisture intrusion from the Arabian Sea, according to the IMD.

Most parts of Mumbai and the surrounding areas witnessed a few hours of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cloud formation near Arabian Sea was the reason behind the unseasonal rain. The IMD has forecast the possibility of rainfall till Thursday.

