 Unseasonal rain surprises Mumbaikars, IMD warns of moderate rainfall and thunderstorm till Thursday
The average rainfall was over 20mm, with Dahisar receiving 29mm, Juhu 21mm, Byculla 31mm, Sion 24mm and Bandra 13mm. However, the skies became clear immediately after, but cool and moist weather lingered throughout the day.

Sherine RajUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
article-image

Most parts of Mumbai and the surrounding areas witnessed a few hours of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cloud formation near Arabian Sea has resulted in the unseasonal rain. The IMD has forecast the possibility of rainfall till Thursday.

Various parts of the city witnessed rainfall

The showers and westerly winds came as a surprise for Mumbaikars. The average rainfall was over 20mm, with Dahisar receiving 29mm, Juhu 21mm, Byculla 31mm, Sion 24mm and Bandra 13mm.  However, the skies became clear immediately after, but cool and moist weather lingered throughout the day. 

As a result, the city also experienced good air quality as compared to the last four months. It recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 77, which is in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Last week, the AQI on some days was as poor as 200. 

article-image

Cloud formation over Arabian sea

An IMD official said, “The unseasonal rains have occurred due to moisture incursion from Arabian Sea. The wind patterns are westerly (the ones that bring in the monsoon rains). The patterns look persistent for two more days, till Thursday, after which we may see clear skies.”

On Tuesday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius, with 77% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30.8 degrees Celsius, with 82% relative humidity. 

article-image

