Mumbai Marathon 2020: Shuttle bus facility for half-marathon participants

Mumbai: In order to facilitate the half-marathon participants in the Mumbai Marathon 2020, a shuttle bus service has been announced by the organisers. The Tata Mumbai Marathon's official Twitter handle shared this information on Thursday.

For the Western Line, the shuttle bus services start outside Mahalaxmi Railway Station and for the central line, the services can be availed outside Parel Railway Station near India Bulls building. The facility is available between 3.00 am and 4.30 am and the participants will be dropped under Love Groove Flyover.

North Mumbaikars participating in the marathon held on Sunday, January 19, can also opt to use shuttle bus services from the Doordarshan Bhawan between 3.00 am and 4.30 am.