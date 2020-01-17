Mumbai Marathon 2020: Western and Central Railways to provide extra trains for participants

To facilitate participants coming from all over Mumbai, Western and Central Railways have decided to provide extra trains. The official Tata Mumbai Marathon twitter page tweeted a photo with all details of the train services which will be provided on an early Sunday morning.
"Enjoy a stress-free commute to the start line this #TMM2020. @WesternRly and @Central_Railway will be running special trains on all 3 lines for the convenience of the participants," the tweet read.
The Western line will run two additional slow trains which will stop at all stations. The first train will depart from Virar at 2:20 hrs and reach Churchgate by 4:02 hrs.
The second train will depart from Borivali at 3:15 hrs and reach Churchgate by 4:22 hrs.
Central Railway will run two suburban special trains one each from Kalyan and Panvel Station.
Slow suburban special train will depart from Kalyan at 03.00 hrs (instead of 04.41 hrs) and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.30 hrs. This local will be diverted on Up fast line between Diva & Mulund stations and will not halt at Kalva and Mumbra stations due to special block for dismantling of Foot Over Bridge at Thane on 18/19.01.2020 (Midnight).
For Harbour line, slow suburban special train will depart from Panvel at 03.10 hrs and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus by 04.30 hrs.
