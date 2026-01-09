From Gallantry To Grind: National Bravery Awardee Hali Baraf Struggles For Survival In Shahapur

National Bravery Awardee Hali Baraf Struggles For Survival In Shahapur |

Thane: Once celebrated across India for her extraordinary courage Hali Baraf a tribal girl from Shahapur tehsil in Thane district and a National Bravery Award recipient is today battling an uncertain and painful reality — unemployment poverty and neglect.

Leopard Rescue That Inspired Nation

As a young girl Hali had stunned the nation by fearlessly confronting a leopard to save her younger sister an act of valour that earned her the National Bravery Award from then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Her inspiring story went on to become part of Maharashtra’s school textbooks, making her a symbol of courage for lakhs of students. In Shahapur and across the tribal belt, she was hailed as a pride of the community.

Struggling After Applause Faded

Yet, years after the applause faded, Hali now finds herself fighting for basic survival.

Years of Temporary Employment

For several years, she worked as a daily-wage employee at the girls’ hostel in Khardi under the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), Shahapur. She had earlier served in the government ashram school at Pendharghol and at the government girls’ hostel in Shahapur. But for over a year now, she has been left without any employment.

Forced Into Daily Labour

With no stable income, Hali has been forced to wander from village to village in search of labour work. At times, she survives by cutting grass from forests and selling it, just to put food on the table.

A Tragic Irony

Those familiar with her story say it is deeply ironic and tragic that a woman who once risked her life to save another and brought honour to the nation is today left without dignity, security or a livelihood.

Demand for Government Support

In response, the Shramjeevi Sangathan of Shahapur tehsil has submitted a memorandum to Divakar Kalpande, Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Shahapur, demanding that Hali Baraf be given immediate permanent employment or be absorbed into government service as a mark of respect for her bravery and contribution to society.

Hali Speaks of Hardship

Speaking about her ordeal, Hali said:

“I am unemployed at present and struggling to support my family. Life has become extremely difficult. The government must find a permanent solution for my livelihood.”

A Question for the Nation

As her story resurfaces, many are asking a hard question: How can a nation that celebrates bravery allow its heroes to be forgotten?

