Mumbai Marathon 2020: Police issue traffic advisory for roads to avoid

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 began at 5.15 am on Sunday and the traffic police has issued an traffic advisory for the event.
"In order to ensure smooth conduct of Mumbai Marathon 2020 organised on 19th January 2020 and to ensure safety of participants and to maintain smooth flow of vehicular traffic follwong roads are closed," Mumbai traffic police said in a statement.
The Mumbai traffic police in a advisory said that Bandra-Worli-Sealink and NS Road on Marine Drive will be shut for vehicular movement from 4 am to 1 pm on Sunday.
People travelling from Colaba to Mumbai international airport can travel through P D’mello Road-Carnac Bunder Bridge-JJ hospital-Saat Rasta-Tulsi pipe Road-Mahim Church-Western Express Highway, suggested the advisory.
In order to reach airport from Malabar Hill, people are advised to travel through Nepean Sea Road and go under Pedder Road flyover towards August Kranti Marg-Nana Chowk-Javji Dadaji Marg-Mumbai central bridge-Maratha Mandir-Saat Rasta-Mahalaxmi station-Tulsi pipe Road-Western Express Highway.
Arrangement of shuttle buses have been made from Doordarshan Bhavan to Worli Dairy. The operation of same will be done between 3.30 AM and 4.50 AM. Western Railway will have two special trains running from Virar at 2.45 am and 3.05 am. Central Railway will run one special train from Kalyan at 3 am while Harbour line passengers will have a train starting at 3.10 am from Panvel.
“Shuttle buses will operate from Doordarshan Bhavan to Worli Dairy between 3.30 am and 4.50 am. Bus service has also been arranged for Western and Central Railway commuters, from Mahalaxmi and Parel stations, respectively,” the advisory said.
