Mumbai Marathon 2020: Police issue traffic advisory for roads to avoid

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 began at 5.15 am on Sunday and the traffic police has issued an traffic advisory for the event.

"In order to ensure smooth conduct of Mumbai Marathon 2020 organised on 19th January 2020 and to ensure safety of participants and to maintain smooth flow of vehicular traffic follwong roads are closed," Mumbai traffic police said in a statement.

The Mumbai traffic police in a advisory said that Bandra-Worli-Sealink and NS Road on Marine Drive will be shut for vehicular movement from 4 am to 1 pm on Sunday.