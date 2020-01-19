Mumbai Marathon 2020: 10k run and Marathon Elite Race begin

The Mumbai Marathon 2020 kicked off at 5.15 am. Over 55,000 runners are taking part in the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon. Runners will take part in different categories of runs - from the full marathon, half marathon, the 10k run, the Mumbai Elite run among others. The half marathon starts from the Bandra Worli Sealink while all the other runs start from CST.
Watch Video
This year a Time Performance Bonus has been introduced for the Indian athletes. At the 10km mark, a performance bonus of Rs 40,000 will be awarded. For Indian elite athletes, the cut-off timings are 00:32.00, 01:03.30, 01:35.00 for 10K, 20K, and 30K respectively. Similarly, the cut off timings for Indian elite women are 00:32.10, 01:15.00, 01:51.00, for 10K, 20k and 30K respectively.
Here are some updates:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)