Mumbai: Mankhurd police arrests 32-year-old woman for kidnapping 5-year-old boy from neighbour's house

The Mankhurd police in Mumbai have arrested a 32-year-old woman for kidnapping a 5-year-old boy. The police team with the help of CCTV footage had traced the woman who was found to be the neighbor.

The police said on February 16, after the minor went missing. The parents searched for him and with no hope approached the police to file a case under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian penal code.

The Mankhurd police started the investigation by scrutinizing the CCTV footage from the vicinity. To find the minor Prajaval was taken by a 10-year-old girl. "On further scrutinizing the footage they found a woman taking the girl and boy near Govandi railway station. She was in a hurry to board a train," said a police officer.

The police said the woman's last location was found in Kalyan. Later it was found that she stayed in the same building and was detained from her residence. "On interrogation first she denied sharing any details. But after we told her about her travel route, which was first to Vashi, then to Koparkhairane then to Kalyan. Then she again came to Dadar and then to Boisar. She was shocked that we were following her," said a police officer.

Mahadev Koli, Senior police inspector, Mankhurd police station confirmed about the arrest of Jyoti Bansode, 32, who stays in the same building. "We have arrested her and she claimed that she left the boy in the Boisar area. We sent a team to Boisar in Palghar and with the help of local police rescued the boy," added Koli.

The police said the woman claimed that she was about to sell the boy or was planning to call the family to demand cash. But as she got scared she left the kid at Boisar and returned home, assuming no one had seen her. But she was not aware that the police were following her.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:37 PM IST