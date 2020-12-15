Mumbai: Mankhurd police arrests four for killing youth

Mankhurd police arrested four people for allegedly abducting and killing a 16-year-old boy from their vicinity.
According to the police, three of the accused are auto drivers while the deceased Altaf Shaikh was an AC mechanic.
The reason behind the murder is yet not clear.
Mankhurd police found a body of an unknown person near Vashi Bridge on Saturday and no identification card was recovered from the youth. In order to establish his identity, police circulated the deceased photographs in local WhatsApp groups.
Hours later a woman named Firdos Ansari, 20, resident of Mankhurd approached the cops claiming the body was of her brother.
She told the police that her brother left their house on the previous day and did not return since then. When she tried to ask their relatives for Altaf's whereabouts, one of their relatives told her that he had seen Altaf with one Wasim Qureshi, 23 an auto driver from their area.
When she went near Shatabdi Hospital where her brother was last spotted, a vada pav vendor told her that she had seen few persons beating her brother. Firdos even asked Wasim, however, he did not give satisfactory answers.
Hours after the case was reported, police zeroed in on the accused who allegedly abducted and killed Shaikh. The three are identified as Faisal Khaja Patel (24), Aman Shaikh (18), and Saddamali Qureshi (27) while Wasim was arrested by the crime branch and handed over to the Mankhurd police station for further investigation.
The four were arrested on the charges of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy. Police suspect Altaf was killed due to the previous enmity.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)