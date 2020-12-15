Mumbai: Mankhurd police arrests four for killing youth

Mankhurd police arrested four people for allegedly abducting and killing a 16-year-old boy from their vicinity.

According to the police, three of the accused are auto drivers while the deceased Altaf Shaikh was an AC mechanic.

The reason behind the murder is yet not clear.



Mankhurd police found a body of an unknown person near Vashi Bridge on Saturday and no identification card was recovered from the youth. In order to establish his identity, police circulated the deceased photographs in local WhatsApp groups.

Hours later a woman named Firdos Ansari, 20, resident of Mankhurd approached the cops claiming the body was of her brother.