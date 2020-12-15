Mumbai: Maharashtra Police busts illegal immigration racket; 8 including Bangladeshi nationals arrested

The Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police has busted an illegal immigration racket and arrested eight people, including four Bangladeshi nationals. Forged Indian identity cards and passports have been seized from their possession, the ATS said.

Among the arrested is a Mumbra-based agent who allegedly made fake passports for 85 Bangladeshi nationals and facilitated their stay in the country.

On November 29, the Kalachowki unit of the ATS received information about one Bangladeshi national Akram Khan who was staying in Mumbai illegally and indulged in making and supplying fake Indian identity cards to other immigrants.

"A trap was laid by the ATS, Mumbai. They intercepted Khan at Sewree, Mumbai. A primary enquiry revealed his real name as Akram Noornabi Ollauddin Shaikh (28), a resident of Novokhali in Bangladesh. He had travelled to India without any valid documents. It is further revealed that one Noornabi, a resident of Mumbai's Wadala, and Rafiq Shaikh of Mumbra helped him in preparing forged Aadhaar card, PAN card and Indian passport in his name," a statement released by ATS Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde stated on Monday.