Cable operator gets shot at in Mankhurd; no one injured

The Mankhurd police has registered an offence of attempt to murder after a local cable operator was allegedly fired at during wee hours on Thursday.

As per the allegations, the three accused allegedly fired at Rajesh Thakur (43) at around 2 am on Thursday. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

According to the police, Thakur alleged that the three accused Identified as Vivek Yadav, Akash Yadav and Yogesh Halvai fired at him with a small gun.

On the basis of his complaint, the Mankhurd police booked the three for attempt to murder (307) of the Indian Penal Code along with the sections of Arms act.

There is a business rivalry between the two parties, the victim had helped the police and provided CCTV footage in a murder case in which one of the relatives of the three was an accused. We have taken the suspects in our custody and our investigation is currently underway, said a police officer.