 Mumbai: Man Opens Fire On His Friend Over Property Dispute In Malad East
Mumbai: Man Opens Fire On His Friend Over Property Dispute In Malad East

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man Opens Fire On His Friend Over Property Dispute In Malad East | Pixabay

Mumbai: A firing incident caused panic in Pathan Wadi, Malad East, on Sunday morning.

According to police, a man allegedly opened fire on his friend during a property dispute. One to two rounds were fired, leaving one person seriously injured.

