Mumbai: Man Opens Fire On His Friend Over Property Dispute In Malad East

Mumbai: A firing incident caused panic in Pathan Wadi, Malad East, on Sunday morning.
According to police, a man allegedly opened fire on his friend during a property dispute. One to two rounds were fired, leaving one person seriously injured.
As soon as the information was received, Kurar Police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The accused fled after the firing. A case has been registered, and police are searching for the suspect.
More details are awaited.
