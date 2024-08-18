 Mumbai: Man Loses ₹10 Lakh Over Promised House In Chembur’s Shell Colony; 4 Booked
Mumbai: Man Loses ₹10 Lakh Over Promised House In Chembur's Shell Colony; 4 Booked

Complainant met one of the accused, a real estate agent, through a friend; says he paid Rs10 lakh to the couple.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 10:19 PM IST
Mumbai: Man Loses ₹10 Lakh Over Promised House In Chembur's Shell Colony

The Nehru Nagar police have booked a family of four and a broker for allegedly defrauding a badminton coach from Kurla of Rs10 lakh on the pretext of selling him a bungalow in Shell Colony, Chembur. According to the complainant, Hemant Singh, 25, he was looking to expand his business. Hence, he was in search of a larger house. Through a mutual friend, he met Rajendra Gangurde, a real estate agent.

In September 2023, Singh and his father visited a bungalow in Samrat Ashok Nagar, Shell Colony, where Gangurde introduced them to Saraswati Pachre and her husband, Sandeep, who claimed to own the house. After liking the property, Singh agreed to buy the property for Rs11 lakh. He paid a token amount of Rs11,000 and gradually began paying the remaining amount.

However, several months passed, but the complainant didn't get a written agreement, prompting him to visit the bungalow once again. He was shocked to learn that it was actually registered in the name of Nirmala Rankhambe, Saraswati’s mother. During this time, he also met Jagdish, Saraswati’s brother, who claimed to have the power of attorney.

As Singh didn't get the possession even after a long wait, he demanded a refund. However, the Pachres only returned Rs75,000, he alleged. The police have now booked all five of them for cheating, criminal breach of trust and common intention.

