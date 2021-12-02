Mumbai: Man held with 3600 cough syrup bottles worth Rs 14.40 lakhs

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar Unit of Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai crime branch have arrested a 23-year-old man with possession of 3,600 cough syrup bottles worth Rs 14 lakhs. The police said they are further investigating to trace further links and the illegal manufacturing of the drugs.



Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anti-Narcotic Cell instructed the officials to carry out patrolling in Dongri area. Accordingly, Lata Sutar, senior police inspector, Ghatkopar Unit along with Farid Khan, assistant police inspector and team were patrolling in the area. "We received information about codeine phosphate cough syrup being illegally being smuggled and sold near Nazim Manzil, Miya Ahmed Chotani marg, Memonwada road, Dongri. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and our team detained Mohammed Arshad Mohammed Akram Shaikh 23, a resident of Wadi Bunder, Mazgaon. We found 120 bottles of EMCOFF of cough syrup 100ml worth Rs 48,000," added Nalawade.



The police on further interrogating him raided another house in Dongri and found 3480 cough syrup worth Rs 13.92 lakhs. "We overall seized 3,600 cough syrup bottles worth Rs 14.40 lakhs," added Nalawade.

A case has been registered under section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. "We found he was peddling the cough syrup bottles across South Mumbai and other parts of Mumbai. We are further investigating to check the supply chain. We are also checking with the manufacturer to find the illegal supply of the cough syrup, which is used as drugs and is in high demand in Mumbai and its suburbs," said Lata Sutar, senior police inspector, Ghatkopar Unit, ANC.

