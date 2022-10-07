Mumbai: Man held in 5 hours after knocking down 50-year-old in Andheri

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Within five hours of registering a hit-and-run case, the MIDC police on Wednesday traced and arrested the car driver after identifying the number plate of his vehicle from the CCTV footage of the accident site.

According to the police, Prem Singh, 50, a resident from the Koldongri area in Andheri was cycling to his workplace when he was run over by a speeding car. The driver, Ramesh Kamat, fled the scene without stopping to help the victim.

Senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad said, “The nearby citizens rushed the victim to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. We checked the CCTV cameras of the area and identified the number plate of the vehicle, which was traced to a travel agency. We reached the agency office, procured the personal details of the accused driver and arrested him from his residence at Kherwadi.”

“Kamat has been charged with causing death by negligence, rash and negligent driving. He was not found to be drunk at the time of the incident,” he added.

The fatal incident occurred around 9.30 am and the arrest was made by 2 pm.