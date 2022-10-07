e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man held in 5 hours after knocking down 50-year-old in Andheri

Mumbai: Man held in 5 hours after knocking down 50-year-old in Andheri

The fatal incident occurred around 9.30 am and the arrest was made by 2 pm.

Sherine RajUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Mumbai: Within five hours of registering a hit-and-run case, the MIDC police on Wednesday traced and arrested the car driver after identifying the number plate of his vehicle from the CCTV footage of the accident site.

According to the police, Prem Singh, 50, a resident from the Koldongri area in Andheri was cycling to his workplace when he was run over by a speeding car. The driver, Ramesh Kamat, fled the scene without stopping to help the victim.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a storage unit at Andheri's JP Nagar
article-image

Senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad said, “The nearby citizens rushed the victim to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. We checked the CCTV cameras of the area and identified the number plate of the vehicle, which was traced to a travel agency. We reached the agency office, procured the personal details of the accused driver and arrested him from his residence at Kherwadi.”

“Kamat has been charged with causing death by negligence, rash and negligent driving. He was not found to be drunk at the time of the incident,” he added.

The fatal incident occurred around 9.30 am and the arrest was made by 2 pm.

Read Also
'I am not happy, just need peace': Mumbai Police recover suicide note of model found dead in Andheri...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man held in 5 hours after knocking down 50-year-old in Andheri

Mumbai: Man held in 5 hours after knocking down 50-year-old in Andheri

Mumbai cops nab accused in sexual harassment case after 100 days

Mumbai cops nab accused in sexual harassment case after 100 days

Navi Mumbai: Biker booked for rash driving, causing death of old man

Navi Mumbai: Biker booked for rash driving, causing death of old man

Mumbai updates: City to see moderate rainfall, thunderstorms likely

Mumbai updates: City to see moderate rainfall, thunderstorms likely

Mumbai weather update: Moderate rains with likely thunderstorm

Mumbai weather update: Moderate rains with likely thunderstorm