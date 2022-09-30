e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Model found dead in city hotel; police recover suicide note

Mumbai: Model found dead in city hotel; police recover suicide note

Versova Police registered a case under ADR and sent the body for post-mortem.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Model found dead in city hotel; police recover suicide note | FPJ

The body of a 30-year-old model was found hanging from a fan in a hotel room in Mumbai's Andheri area on Thursday.

According to police, the model checked in the hotel around 8 pm on Wednesday and also ordered dinner.

On Thursday, she did not open the door after repeated calling by the housekeeping staff. Following this, the manager of the hotel informed the police.

Read Also
Rape survivor in Badlapur orders poison online; attempted to die by suicide
article-image

On reaching the hotel, when the police opened the room with the master key, the model was found dead. The police also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

On the suicide note, the model wrote, "I am sorry. No one is responsible for this. I am not happy. I just need peace." Versova Police registered a case under ADR and sent the body for post-mortem. The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rape survivor in Badlapur orders poison online; attempted to die by suicide

Rape survivor in Badlapur orders poison online; attempted to die by suicide

Mumbai updates: City's air quality drops with monsoon retreat approaching

Mumbai updates: City's air quality drops with monsoon retreat approaching

Smart Mumbai finger print bureau wins first prize for its investigation in Sakinaka rape case

Smart Mumbai finger print bureau wins first prize for its investigation in Sakinaka rape case

Golu Bommai: Navratri's southern shade

Golu Bommai: Navratri's southern shade

Thane: Excavator operator booked for Bhiwandi wall collapse

Thane: Excavator operator booked for Bhiwandi wall collapse