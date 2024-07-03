 Mumbai: Man Held By DRI With Ganja Worth ₹5 Crore At CSMIA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man Held By DRI With Ganja Worth ₹5 Crore At CSMIA

Mumbai: Man Held By DRI With Ganja Worth ₹5 Crore At CSMIA

Officers of the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit identified one Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, who was suspected to be carrying contraband item in baggage or on person.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 01:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man Held By DRI With Ganja Worth ₹5 Crore | FPJ

The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested a man for allegedly smuggling in Ganja worth Rs 5 crores from Bangkok, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the DRI sources, on the basis of a specific intelligence, on Monday, officers of the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit identified one Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, who was suspected to be carrying contraband item in baggage or on person.

Read Also
Mumbai: 4 Arrested As NCB Busts Inter-State Syndicates; 111 kgs Of Ganja Seized
article-image

"On systematic search of bags, it was found that nine vacuum packed silver coloured packets were there having different fruit markings on each bag. Further, a greenish substance in lumps form was recovered from all the nine packets which when tested with field NDPS test kit, resulted positive for Ganja," said a DRI source.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Youth Held,1.5Kg Ganja Seized Chhatarpur
article-image

He added, "The greenish substance in lumps form weighing 5.34 kg, valued at Rs. 5 crores, has been seized and the passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, under the provisions of the NDPS Act."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Complete Mangroves Survey In 4 Weeks': HC To CIDCO

'Complete Mangroves Survey In 4 Weeks': HC To CIDCO

Milind Narvekar Files Nomination For State Legislative Council Election, Backed By Uddhav Thackeray...

Milind Narvekar Files Nomination For State Legislative Council Election, Backed By Uddhav Thackeray...

'Sports Play Significant Role In Development Of Citizens, Nation': HC

'Sports Play Significant Role In Development Of Citizens, Nation': HC

Bombay High Court Denies 28-Year-old Woman's Plea To Terminate 26-Week Pregnancy Amid Divorce...

Bombay High Court Denies 28-Year-old Woman's Plea To Terminate 26-Week Pregnancy Amid Divorce...

Maharashtra's Competitive Showdown: 14 Candidates Vie For 11 Legislative Council Seats

Maharashtra's Competitive Showdown: 14 Candidates Vie For 11 Legislative Council Seats