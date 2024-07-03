Mumbai: Man Held By DRI With Ganja Worth ₹5 Crore At CSMIA

Mumbai: Man Held By DRI With Ganja Worth ₹5 Crore | FPJ

The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested a man for allegedly smuggling in Ganja worth Rs 5 crores from Bangkok, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the DRI sources, on the basis of a specific intelligence, on Monday, officers of the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit identified one Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, who was suspected to be carrying contraband item in baggage or on person.

"On systematic search of bags, it was found that nine vacuum packed silver coloured packets were there having different fruit markings on each bag. Further, a greenish substance in lumps form was recovered from all the nine packets which when tested with field NDPS test kit, resulted positive for Ganja," said a DRI source.

He added, "The greenish substance in lumps form weighing 5.34 kg, valued at Rs. 5 crores, has been seized and the passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, under the provisions of the NDPS Act."