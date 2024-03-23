Madhya Pradesh: Youth Held,1.5Kg Ganja Seized Chhatarpur | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police claimed to have arrested a youth and confiscated one and a half kilograms of Ganja from his possession, sources said on Saturday. When quizzed, the youth told the police that his father had given him the consignment for sale. According to reports, the police registered a case against the youth and his father. Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Kujur said that during patrolling, he had come to know that a man was moving in Toria area with a bag of ganja.

A police team rushed to the spot and caught of the youth identified as Mausam Khan. When the police searched him, they found a bag containing Ganja worth more than Rs 22,000. He told the police that his father had given him the bag of Ganja for sale. The youth was presented to the court, and the police searching for his father.

The police also seized 135 litres of liquor during a raid in Barayach Kheda village. Kujur said that he came to know that a man Chakradhari Patel had stored liquor. A police team rushed to the spot and found 15 cartons of liquor worth Rs 75,000 of different brands. The culprit, however, had run away from the spot before the police came.