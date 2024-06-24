Mumbai: 4 Arrested As NCB Busts Inter-State Syndicates; 111 kgs Of Ganja Seized

In pursuance of active intelligence with special emphasis on inter-state drug trafficking syndicates, NCB-Mumbai gathered credible intelligence about a network that was involved in the illicit trafficking of drugs from Odhisa-based sources into Mumbai & Pune for further distribution.

To this effect, active surveillance and other methods were employed to identify the target network. Soon, a Pune-based network was identified which was reported to have received a consignment of Ganga scheduling for distribution.

The accomplices involved in inter-state drug trafficking frequently change their hide-outs, routes, and mobile numbers in order to elude them from the clutches of the law enforcement agency. Keeping in view of their modus operandi and pattern, active intelligence has been gathered by operating exhaustive discreet surveillance.

Surveillance Conducted To Apprehend The Inter-State Traffickers

On the basis of intelligence, surveillance was mounted near Pathardi, Ahmednagar in order to trap and apprehend the inter-state traffickers. Concrete efforts led to the recovery of 111kg of Ganga and nabbed 04 Pune-based traffickers. Also, NCB Mumbai seized 02 vehicles which were utilized for the transportation of Ganja. The Pune-based traffickers procured the drugs from Odisha for further distribution in Mumbai and Pune.

Further, investigation is in progress.