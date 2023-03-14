Mumbai: Man found hanging with tied limbs in Chichpokli, murder suspected | Representative Image

The body of a 19-year-old man was found hanging with his hands and legs tied with ropes from a bamboo scaffolding on the 12th floor of an under-construction in Chinchpokli on Monday.

The victim, Masud Miya Ramzan Sarkar, a native of West Bengal, worked as a carpenter at construction sites with his brother Mujahid. The police said he had gone missing a day before his body was discovered.

Initially, everyone thought that he must be busy talking to someone on the phone as always. However, after he didn’t return for a day, they got worried. Moreover, he was also unreachable on his phone. Later, one of the workers found him on the 12th floor and alerted his brother as well as the police.

The police are currently interrogating his neighbours, family and friends. His phone record data is also being tracked. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.