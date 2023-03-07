Shraddha murder case: Aftab is 'trained chef, knows how to preserve flesh,' Delhi Police says in court | ANI

New Delhi: In the Shraddha murder case, Delhi Police today informed a court that accused Aftab Amin Poonawala is a "trained chef" and knows how to preserve flesh.

The hearing against the accused started at Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday.

Aftab is a chef trained at Taj Hotel and knows how to preserve the flesh, police said, adding the accused had also ordered dry ice, agarbatti etc., after killing Shraddha Walker. After the crime, he entered into a new relationship, and also gave a ring to his new girlfriend, police told the Saket Court.

Aaftab changes his counsel; next hearing on March 20

The Delhi Police told the entire sequence of the offence in the court, said Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad representing Delhi Police.

The accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla has changed his counsel MS Khan, and hence all the documents were handed over to his new Legal Aid Counsel (LAC).

The Additional Sessions judge Manish Khurana Kakkar has granted time to the LAC to file advance arguments in the case. The next date for the hearing has been fixed as March 20.

Aftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in May 2022 in the Mehrauli area, and then chopping her body into 35 pieces.

Aaftab has been in custody since November 12, 2022.

Delhi police on January 24 filed a voluminous 6,629 pages charge sheet against Aftab in the murder case. The charge sheet has been filed under 302, 201 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the investigation, Delhi Police conducted the narco analysis test, polygraph test and collected the DNA evidence to establish the allegations against Aaftab.

According to sources, more than 150 witnesses were examined and their statements have been recorded. The Police also collected the voice sample of Aaftab.