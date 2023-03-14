'Bahut cute hai tum': Junkie on Mumbai local eve-teases female cop at Bandra station; video surfaces |

Being a police officer at times is a thankless job. No matter what you do, it is very difficult to please people and make them happy. The Mumbai Police also constantly gets insulted, cat-called, abused by unscrupulous elements for reasons unknown.

But we know that being a cop in a city like Mumbai is not an easy job. The Mumbai Police works round the clock, and if we cannot appreciate the hard work they put in, ridiculing and mocking them is at least not called for.

In a video that is going viral on micro-blogging website Twitter, a young man, a suspected drug addict, is seen travelling in a Mumbai local and is seen sitting on the footboard of the local. In the video, he can be seen making ludicrous comments at the female cops stationed on duty in what appears to be Bandra station.

In the video, the man, sitting dangerously alongside another person on the footboard, calls the woman cops 'Madam, cute ho tum' and goes on to say other things that are not clearly audible. It seems he was making a video to be put on social media.

Jeevandhara Sangh, a Mumbai-based NGO group, reported the incident on Twitter tagging the Chief Minister's Office, Mumbai Police and the Government Railway Police.

Mumbai is considered as the safest city for women in the country and incidents like these tarnish the reputation of the metropolis.

Watch video here:

Cop beaten in Kurla

This is not the first time that a Mumbai cop is being ill-treated. Couple of days ago, a constable on duty in the Kurla area was attacked by two men after he stopped them for jumping the traffic signal and driving without a helmet.

Case registered in Kurla incident

Police have registered a case against the two accused under sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common insult) of the Indian Penal Code.