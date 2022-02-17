Mumbai: Man cheats woman for Rs 41 lakhs by promising her 15 per cent returns on her investment; arrested

A 54-year-old man, the owner of a dal mill, was arrested by the Goregaon Police for allegedly cheating a 34-year-old woman to the tune of ₹41 lakhs by promising her 15 per cent returns on her investment.

The arrested accused, identified as Ketan Rambhiya, allegedly gave excuses when the victim, an event manager, asked her for a follow up on the investment. After consulting a lawyer and learning that the stamp papers were fake, she approached the Goregaon Police and lodged a complaint. During probe, investigators learnt about Rambhiya's cheating scheme, wherein he is suspected to have cheated others to the tune of ₹50 crores. Subsequently, Rambhiya was arrested on Wednesday.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:36 PM IST