Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

Mumbai: Man held in Borivali after two years for cheating father

According to police, the accused has been booked for cheating charges after he had allegedly mortgaged three shops located in a popular shopping centre near Borivali railway station.
Two years after a cheating case was registered at Borivali police station, the investigators have arrested a man for allegedly cheating his own father. Police officials said that the accused was produced before a magistrate court today of forgery and mortgaging three shops belonging to his father for taking loans from financial institutions against them.

