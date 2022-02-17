Mumbai: Man held in Borivali after two years for cheating father

Two years after a cheating case was registered at Borivali police station, the investigators have arrested a man for allegedly cheating his own father. Police officials said that the accused was produced before a magistrate court today of forgery and mortgaging three shops belonging to his father for taking loans from financial institutions against them.

According to police, the accused has been booked for cheating charges after he had allegedly mortgaged three shops located in a popular shopping centre near Borivali railway station.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:00 AM IST