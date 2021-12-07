e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 04:28 PM IST

Mumbai: Man attacked by drug peddlers after complaining against them; two arrested

When the gang found out about the police complaint, six members allegedly reached the victim's house and attacked him with swords, the official said.
A 35-year-old man was allegedly attacked by a gang of drug peddlers, hours after he lodged a police complaint against them in suburban Kurla here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Kurla pipe road late on Monday night, an official said.

The victim Nilesh Kondhalkar had lodged a complaint against the gang, including a constable attached to VB Nagar police station, on Monday, he said.

When the gang found out about the police complaint, six members allegedly reached the victim's house and attacked him with swords, the official said.

Kondhalkar managed to escape his attackers and sought help from his neighbour, following which the police were alerted, he said.

A case was subsequently registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and two of the accused were arrested, the official added.

