Updated on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

Mumbai: Man arrested for sending threatening lewd messages to woman lawyer

PTI
Representative Image | Unsplash

A 55-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday for allegedly threatening a woman lawyer on social media platforms.

Accused Timothy Lewis Paul and the complainant knew each other, said a police official.

Following some dispute, he allegedly started sending her and another person known to her threatening, abusive and lewd messages.

After the woman lawyer approached the Vakola police station, Paul was arrested under IPC section 354-A (sexual harassment) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 09:28 AM IST
