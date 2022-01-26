Mumbai: Boyfriend arrested after 21-year-old blames him in suicide note

A day after a 21-year-old woman died by suicide at her Jogeshwari home, the Meghwadi police arrested her boyfriend, Nikhil Chavhan, 22, on the charges of abetment. Chavhan is reportedly the son of a retired policeman.

Early morning on Monday, the woman (name withheld) died by hanging when her parents were asleep. She left a note in which she allegedly blamed Chavhan for her extreme step. On the complaint of her father, a loader with the BMC’s water department, the police registered an offence of abetment against Chavhan.

In his statement to the police, the father alleged that the accused had been harassing his daughter for the last few days.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 09:14 AM IST