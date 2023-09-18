Mumbai: Man Arrested For Brandishing Sword And Creating Panic In Goregaon

Representative Image |

The Dindoshi police have apprehended an individual for allegedly creating terror among the people by brandishing a sword. The accused has been identified as Arbaz Khan (22) from Goregaon East.

On September 17, at 3:20 p.m. in Santosh Nagar, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Arbaz Khan held a sword in his right hand, creating terror among the people by brandishing it. He brandished a sword and threatened people, causing them to flee in panic. Auto-rickshaw drivers even abandoned their vehicles due to his actions.

Upon receiving this information, the Dindoshi police promptly arrived at the scene, arrested him, and confiscated the sword. Despite their efforts, Arbaz Khan remained uncooperative and attempted to escape from police custody. However, no individuals came forward to register a case against him due to fear of his actions. The Dindoshi police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.