Mumbai: Customer Finds Cockroach In Cold Coffee At Hope & Shine Lounge Hotel, Malad Police File FIR Against Staff; VIDEO Surfaces |

Mumbai: The Malad police have registered an FIR against the manager, a waiter, and other individuals associated with Hope and Shine Lounge Hotel for allegedly adulterating food or drink intended for sale.

FIR Registered

The incident occurred on Friday when a cockroach was found in a customer's cold coffee. The customer, Pratik Rawat, 25, filed a complaint with the police station, leading to the FIR being registered under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink), and 3 (5) (general explanations) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the police report, the complainant, Rawat, resides in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, and operates an event management company.

About The Case

On August 30, at 9.30 p.m., Rawat and a friend visited Hope and Shine Lounge, located on the second floor of the Solitor Building, in front of Infinity Mall, Link Road, Malad West. They ordered two cold coffees. Both found the coffee bitter, so they asked the waiter to add sugar. The waiter took the glasses to the bar counter, added sugar, and served the coffee again to Rawat and his friend.

While drinking the cold coffee through a straw, Rawat felt something unusual in the glass as he was about to finish it. He checked and discovered a cockroach in the glass. Rawat immediately took a photo of the glass, called the waiter, and showed him the cockroach.

Shortly after, the lounge's owner approached Rawat, took the glass, and led him and his friend to the kitchen. The owner showed them the mesh of the shaker used for making cold coffee, attempting to demonstrate that a cockroach could not pass through it. He even placed the cockroach on the shaker net, ran water over it, and claimed the cockroach could not have entered this way. The owner then threw the cockroach into the basin and washed it away.

Rawat stated, "I have lodged a complaint with the Malad Police regarding this matter and plan to write a letter to the P North Department of the Municipality. I visited the BMC office, but it was closed on Saturday and Sunday. The Hotel manager's attitude was extremely rude, even after finding a cockroach in the coffee. Additionally, the hotel runs an illegal hookah service. The hotel lacks safety and hygiene measures."