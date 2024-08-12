 Mumbai: Burglar Falls To Death From 14th Floor Of Vikhroli Building After Losing Balance During Robbery Attempt
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Burglar Falls To Death From 14th Floor Of Vikhroli Building After Losing Balance During Robbery Attempt

Mumbai: Burglar Falls To Death From 14th Floor Of Vikhroli Building After Losing Balance During Robbery Attempt

The deceased, Akshay Bait, a resident of Park Site, was known for his involvement in multiple criminal activities, including theft and murder. He was recently implicated in an attempted murder case where he and his accomplices assaulted and stripped a person who had failed to pay them money

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Teen Painter Working At Highrise Falls To Death | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man named Akshay Arjun Bait, who attempted to steal from a 14th-floor apartment in Vikhroli, Mumbai, died after losing his grip and falling early on Sunday morning.

Bait, a resident of Park Site, was known for his involvement in multiple criminal activities, including theft and murder. He was recently implicated in an attempted murder case where he and his accomplices assaulted and stripped a person who had failed to pay them money, according to a Hindustan Times report.

FPJ Shorts
'Iski Khabar Lene Ka Waqt Aagaya Hai': Indian Cricketer Shivam Dube's Wife Appeals To Muslims For Action Against Against BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan
'Iski Khabar Lene Ka Waqt Aagaya Hai': Indian Cricketer Shivam Dube's Wife Appeals To Muslims For Action Against Against BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan
GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here
GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here
DU UG Admission 2024: Simulated Rank List Out; Round 1 Seat Allocation To Be Out On August 16
DU UG Admission 2024: Simulated Rank List Out; Round 1 Seat Allocation To Be Out On August 16
Shraddha Arya Pregnant; Media Banned On Sets After Actress Resumes Kundali Bhagya Shoot (Exclusive)
Shraddha Arya Pregnant; Media Banned On Sets After Actress Resumes Kundali Bhagya Shoot (Exclusive)

Bait Was A Wanted Criminal, Booked Under Several Offences

Bait was also wanted in connection with a recent murder case in Kasara, according to Santosh Ghatekar, a senior inspector at Park Site police station. His criminal record made him a notorious figure in the area and he was under investigation for various offences.

The incident came to light around 6 am when a security guard at the Madhukunj Society in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East, discovered Bait's body lying in a pool of blood on the ground. The police were immediately informed, and upon investigation, they identified the deceased as Akshay Arjun Bait. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Details On Bait's Robbery Attempt & Tragic Fall

According to the police, Bait had entered the building around 1:30 am with the intent to commit theft. He had covered his face with a handkerchief to conceal his identity. However, after reaching the 14th floor, he lost his balance and tragically fell to his death. Senior Inspector Sudhir Hirdekar of Vikhroli police station confirmed the details and noted that an Accidental Death Report had been registered.

Bait's family was informed of the incident, and his father's statement was recorded by the police. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities reviewing CCTV footage from the area to gather more information about the events leading up to Bait's death.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Burglar Falls To Death From 14th Floor Of Vikhroli Building After Losing Balance During...

Mumbai: Burglar Falls To Death From 14th Floor Of Vikhroli Building After Losing Balance During...

Mumbai: Dahisar Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Man For DUI & Assaulting Traffic Police Constable

Mumbai: Dahisar Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Man For DUI & Assaulting Traffic Police Constable

Attention Flyers! Flight Arrivals At Mumbai Airport To Be Affected Due To ILS Testing On Aug 12 &...

Attention Flyers! Flight Arrivals At Mumbai Airport To Be Affected Due To ILS Testing On Aug 12 &...

Mumbai: 'Legal Issues Resolved, Temple To Open In 2026’ Says Brahmanapalli Suresh, Joint Assistant...

Mumbai: 'Legal Issues Resolved, Temple To Open In 2026’ Says Brahmanapalli Suresh, Joint Assistant...

Consumer Connect: 'MahaRERA Go-To Option For Homebuyers' Refunds,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'MahaRERA Go-To Option For Homebuyers' Refunds,' Says Expert