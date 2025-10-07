Mumbai: Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Kala Academy Marks Golden Jubilee With Grand Celebration In Worli |

Mumbai: The three-day Golden Jubilee celebration of the Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Kala Academy began with grandeur at the Worli Dome, inaugurated by Minister for Minority Development and Waqf, Adv. Manikrao Kokate. On this occasion, the minister announced that the state government is committed to upgrading the Urdu Ghar cultural centres across Maharashtra to promote literary and cultural exchange between Urdu and Marathi communities.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Kokate emphasized that the government will continue efforts to modernize Urdu Ghar centres and increase the number of Urdu schools and hostels in the state. He also announced that a new committee for the Urdu Sahitya Kala Academy would soon be constituted to strengthen its activities.

Prominent personalities, including former Minority Affairs Ministers Nawab Malik and Anees Ahmed, MLA Sana Malik, former MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, Punjabi Sahitya Academy President Mark Singh, lyricist and Waqf Board Chairman Sameer Kazi, eminent writer Javed Akhtar, Department Secretary Ruchesh Jaywanshi, and Commissioner Pratibha Ingle, attended the function. The event also saw the release of two booklets titled “Urdu Sikhe” and “Marathi Shikuya” to encourage language learning among citizens.

Minister Kokate, in his address, highlighted the inclusive vision of great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who upheld the values of social harmony, education, linguistic growth, and cultural preservation. “It is because of these ideals that languages like Urdu have received great respect in Maharashtra. Urdu is not just a language—it is the fragrance of culture, the bridge of thought, and the voice of the soul,” Kokate said.

Elaborating on the Academy’s work, Kokate shared that over 450 literary programmes, 250 poetry conventions, 150 workshops, and 100 book publications have enriched Urdu literature in Maharashtra. The Academy has organized events in more than 25 districts, reaching Urdu lovers in rural areas. Around 7 crore people in India use Urdu as their first language, and 10 crore as their second. In Maharashtra alone, about 7% of the population speaks Urdu, and over 25 Urdu dailies are in publication.

The minister also mentioned that under the Urdu Ghar Scheme, centres are being established in Nanded, Malegaon, Jalgaon, Solapur, and Nagpur. Urdu writers, teachers, and poets are being recognized through awards, while about 1,800 Urdu schools in Maharashtra educate nearly nine lakh students. Through the Urdu Learning App, around 50,000 students receive online Urdu education every year, and in the last three years, 100 district-level literary conferences have been organized.

Kokate further added that several initiatives are being implemented through the Minority Development Department for educational promotion, training, and empowerment of minority women and youth. The government, he said, will make all efforts to allocate additional development funds for the Urdu Academy and other minority development schemes.

The Golden Jubilee Celebration

Secretary Ruchesh Jaywanshi noted that the Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Kala Academy was established in 1975 by former Chief Minister Shankarrao Chavan to promote creative exchange between Marathi and Urdu literature. The Academy has worked consistently to preserve and enrich Urdu literary culture by encouraging theatre, journalism, libraries, authors, and poets.

Over the last four years, more than 200 writers and poets and 48 books have been honoured by the Academy. Jaywanshi appealed to Urdu literature enthusiasts to actively participate in the upcoming two days of the celebration, which include cultural performances, seminars, and exhibitions.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Greetings

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar extended greetings through a congratulatory message, describing Urdu as “one of the world’s most beautiful, emotional, and poetic languages—filled with refinement and artistic expression.”

He highlighted that during the three-day festival, several engaging events including Mushaira (poetry symposiums), Ghazal performances, Sufi music, theatre plays, panel discussions, and book exhibitions will be held. As part of the jubilee celebration, 200 eminent Urdu writers who contributed significantly between 2019 and 2023 will be felicitated.

Pawar praised the Academy for building a strong tradition of literary dialogue between Marathi and Urdu through initiatives like “Meet the Writer”, theatre workshops, reading programs, and translation projects. “The Academy has not only expanded Urdu literature’s reach but also strengthened cultural bonds between the two languages. This is a proud symbol of Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage,” Pawar added while extending his best wishes to all Urdu enthusiasts on the Academy’s golden jubilee year.

