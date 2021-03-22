Mumbai: Lockdown shifts focus on online self-learning

Teachers of schools and professors of degree colleges and universities said they witnessed a paradigm shift in the last one year of lockdown. School teachers said they are now focusing on adding creativity to the syllabus and teaching methods while, university professors said the focus has shifted to research, self-learning and online engagement which will continue in the future.

Teachers said schools need to be safe places in the future with zero health risks. Anjan Mishra, a teacher said, "This one year of lockdown where schools have been shut offline has evidently portrayed the importance of maintaining cleanliness, hygiene and safety measures on campus. If and when schools reopen offline in the future, we will have to ensure safety of students as priority with no compromises on health and cleanliness."

While, degree college and university level professors said higher education has shifted to self-learning rather than rote learning for both students and teachers. Eliza Thomas, a professor of a South Mumbai college said, "We have changed the technique of teaching-learning in the last one year where both students and teachers are now focusing on self-learning, reading, research and online discussion."

Thomas added, "There is a constant pressure on both students and teachers to innovate and make online education interesting. This will continue in the future as processes such as conduct of examinations, assessment and declaration of results for higher education will be completely via online mode in the coming years."

Chandan Karve, another professor said, "Digital learning, online activities and distance education will not only be promoted but practiced in degree colleges and universities in the future. Large number of students will now pursue courses in Mumbai from their native villages and thus save additional hostel and transport expenses."