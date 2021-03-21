Mumbai: SSC and HSC students heave sigh of relief after being allowed to appear for board exams at own school and junior college

Students appearing for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations are relieved after the state School Education Department announced that they can appear for the theory examinations in their own schools and junior colleges. They believe that this would prevent the risk of the spread of COVID-19, as it would avoid the commute to other examination centres.

Also, students appearing for SSC and HSC board theory examinations of 70 to 100 marks will be given an extra time of 30 minutes and those appearing for 40 to 60 marks theory papers will be given an additional time of 15 minutes, announced the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Sunday. In a circular, dated March 21, 2021, MSBSHSE said, "Students of SSC and HSC board appearing for 70 to 100 marks theory examination paper will be given an additional 30 minutes to the regular three hours duration. While, for 40 to 60 marks theory paper, students will be given an additional 15 minutes to complete the examination."

Ritika Deshpande, a student appearing for HSC board examination, said, "I am glad we have been allowed to appear for the theory examination in our own college. I was scared to appear for the examination in another college, because I was worried about how we would adhere to the COVID-19 protocols. In my own college, I know the fellow students and staff, so we can be careful."

While, Yash Shetty, a SSC student said, "I am relieved after knowing that I do not have to commute to another school to appear for my examination. My parents were sceptical about letting me commute amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases. Also, the extra time given will help, because we have lost THE practice of writing an examination due to the shift to the online mode of education."